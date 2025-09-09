Sydney Sweeney says emotional prep for 'Christy' harder than physical transformation

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney discusses the emotional preparation she did for the Christy Martin biopic, which was rather harder than the strenuous physical transformation to portray the female boxing icon on screen.

Speaking to a foreign publication at the Toronto International Film Festival, ahead of the world premiere of ‘Christy’ on Friday, September 5, its star and producer Sydney Sweeney said, “We all knew it was going to be a challenge, but also how important the challenge was.”

“We’re all really lucky and proud to be able to share this movie with everybody,” the blonde bombshell added.

Further detailing the physical and emotional challenge of essaying the former pro boxer, who was attempted to murder by her coach-turned-abusive husband, James Martin, the ‘Euphoria’ star explained, “The emotional fight and the fight behind closed doors, I think, was even more powerful and more strenuous than the actual fighting itself. I think we all knew the story that we were telling and the importance of what we were sharing for others.”

“And so it was a lot of weight, but it was also one of the most moving experiences of my life,” she added.

Notably, David Michôd’s directorial sports biopic ‘Christy’, co-starring Sweeney with Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.