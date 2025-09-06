Sydney Sweeney details Christy Martin transformation for the biopic

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney talks at length about the physical transformation she underwent to step into the shoes of female boxing icon Christy Martin for the biopic.

While she refused to talk or answer anything regarding her much-controversial American Eagle ad at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, actor Sydney Sweeney was well prepared to answer any and every question about her latest movie, ‘Christy’, ahead of its premiere.

Speaking about David Michôd’s directorial sports biopic, about former pro-boxer Christy Martin and her attempted murder by her coach-turned-abusive husband, James Martin, Sweeney said at the TIFF red carpet, “Her story deserves to be told. It was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman.”

Further speaking about the physical transformation, including gaining a lot of weight and a hardcore training regime for the biopic, the ‘Euphoria’ star credited it to, “A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot of Smucker’s, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes,” before sharing, “I trained three times a day, every day.”

Notably, ‘Christy’ co-stars Sweeney with Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian. Following the TIFF premiere, the title is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.