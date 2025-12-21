Sydney Sweeney compliments Amanda Seyfried in sweet con

Renowned American beauty mogul Sydney Sweeney’s co-star in The Housemaid, Amanda Seyfried, has captured her heart.

Sydney Sweeney could not help but compliment Amanda Seyfried’s extraordinary talent during a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I grew up as a huge fan of Amanda’s, to the point that she memorised Mamma Mia!” Working with her seemed like a dream come true, Sweeney added.

The 28-year-old actress later in the conversation talked about working alongside Seyfried on the psychological thriller, where they play unhappy housewife Nina and housemaid Mille.

“Getting to see her play such an unhinged character was such a treat, because usually I’m playing the unhinged character,” the Euphoria star gushed.

“And so it was so fun being able to watch an actor just come to life and just bring it every single time, doing something different every single time. She completely killed it, and she blew me away. It was so fun,” she said in the end.

The passionate audience who are fond of movies should note that Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s film The Housemaid, which was released on December 19, 2025, is presently showing in cinemas.

Earlier this month, Paul Feig’s The Housemaid was a gloriously unhinged psychological thriller that dives headfirst into the trashy delights of Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, delivering a schlocky adaptation packed with jaw-dropping twists, salacious secrets, and two leading ladies who play utterly filthy.

Amanda Seyfried, 40, and Sweeney, 28, go for broke in this over-the-top domestic nightmare, turning what could have been a straightforward potboiler into a wickedly entertaining cat-and-mouse game that’s equal parts campy fun and deranged suspense.

Amanda Seyfried, fresh off her career-best turn earlier back in 2025, delivers her second great role of the year as the unhinged Nina Winchester—a wealthy housewife whose polished facade cracks into manic fury and masterful gaslighting.