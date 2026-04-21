Sydney Sweeney cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 sequel

Sydney Sweeney’s cameo has been cut from the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, ahead of its release next month.

The actress was set to appear as herself in a scene featuring Emily Blunt, but the sequence was eliminated from the final edit. Original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning to their iconic roles for the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney’s sequence—originally placed early in the movie—was removed due to a “creative decision” regarding the film’s structural timing. The news comes as the third season of Euphoria continues its run, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

Public reaction has been swift, with one user on X connecting her exclusion to her television work, stating, “They saw her scenes in Euphoria and had to react quick.” The commentary follows the April 19 episode, which generated significant social media discussion regarding the actress’s onscreen appearances.