Sydney Sweeney ditches bob for glamorous waves at ‘The Housemaid’ screening

Sydney Sweeney has once again ditched her bob cut for glamorous long bouncy waves.

The 28-year-old actor turned heads with a fresh hairstyle and dazzling red carpet look at the New York screening of The Housemaid on Tuesday, December 2.

Sweeney paired her long waves with a sparkling custom floor-length Miu Miu dress which featured a plunging neckline with a bow-wrapped empire waist.

She completed her look for the day with a feather boa and diamond earrings.

The Euphoria actor debuted the bright bob at the AFI Fest screening of the sports biopic Christy in Los Angeles almost a month ago.

In a previous TikTok interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney admitted that cutting her hair had been a “huge change.”

“I think my long hair became my security blanket. I always wanted it down and wavy, but I’m loving this. I feel like I’m going to meet a new version of myself,” she said at the time.

Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid is based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestseller of the same name.

In the film, Sweeney plays the role of a struggling young woman named Millie accepts a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple.

But she quickly learns that Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) are keeping secrets that are “far more dangerous than her own.”

The Housemaid is set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025.