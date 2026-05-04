Sydney Sweeney enjoys Sydney Swans AFL game with her father

Sydney Sweeney has wasted no time soaking up Australian culture after arriving in the country, stepping out for a lively afternoon at an AFL match in Sydney just a day after landing.

The Euphoria star was spotted on Sunday, May 3, at the Sydney Swans vs Melbourne Demons clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where she watched the game from a private box alongside Australian heir Michael Porter. The actress was joined by her father, Steven, during the outing.

The actress appeared relaxed and in good spirits, posing for photos together as she enjoyed the match and sipped on drinks.

Dressed for the occasion, Sweeney embraced the sporting atmosphere in a Sydney Swans cap paired with a long-sleeve white top and aviator sunglasses. She was also presented with a personalized team jersey bearing her name and the number 21, further signalling her enthusiastic welcome into the AFL fold.

The appearance marks Sweeney’s first public sighting since confirming her relationship with Scooter Braun. The pair recently made headlines after attending the Stagecoach Music Festival together, where Sweeney shared glimpses of their time on social media, including playful and affectionate moments from the event.

Her trip to Australia is work-related as Sydney Sweeney is set to film an upcoming Netflix series. She arrived in Sydney on Saturday, keeping a low profile as she made her way through the airport following a long-haul flight.