Sydney Sweeney was spotted at the SCG on Sunday afternoon, turning heads as she watched the Sydney Swans secure an impressive win over Melbourne in what turned into a lively AFL contest.

Sweeney appeared relaxed and fully engaged throughout the match, wearing a “Sweeney 21” jersey before kickoff and keeping a Swans cap on for most of the afternoon as she enjoyed the atmosphere from the stands alongside her father, Steven.

Sydney Sweeney’s presence quickly became one of the talking points of the broadcast, with cameras picking her out during the second quarter as she responded warmly to the crowd and acknowledged viewers with a cheerful wave when the coverage briefly cut to her.

Sydney Sweeney reacted in a way that felt natural and unforced, smiling broadly and sharing the moment rather than treating it like a staged appearance, which only added to the attention around her visit.

The Swans went on to deliver a strong performance, stretching their winning streak to five matches with a 131-114 victory over Melbourne, a result that keeps them firmly in the hunt near the top of the table.

While the action on the field remained intense, Sydney Sweeney’s reactions in the stands became a secondary storyline as she followed the match closely and responded to key moments with visible excitement.

This is not the first time Sydney Sweeney has been seen at an AFL game either, as she previously attended a Swans match back in 2023 when Sydney defeated Hawthorn in a one-sided encounter.

That earlier visit came during a work break while filming in Australia, but Sydney Sweeney’s return this time appeared more personal, with a clear sense that she was simply enjoying the experience rather than combining it with professional commitments.

Away from the stands, Sydney Sweeney continues to feature in the ongoing third season of the hit series Euphoria, where she remains one of the central figures.