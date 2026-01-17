Sydney Sweeney eyes music career as romance heats up

Iconic actress Sydney Sweeney has been eyeing a career in music as her romance with industry heavyweight Scooter Braun “hots up.”

The Anyone But You star is considering new professional avenues outside of acting, according to a music industry source who spoke to RadarOnline.com.

An insider discussed Braun’s role as the actress’s partner, saying, “Scooter’s offering guidance in love and career. Sydney’s listening. That’s the dynamic for now.” According to the source, the record executive “has a long history of brand-building, from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande,” and is “encouraging Sydney Sweeney to experiment in music, where his connections run deep.”

Furthermore, an insider previously told the media outlet that Braun has “made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she’s extremely ambitious.”

“It started as a business connection,” the insider pointed out. “That’s how he got into her orbit when a lot of other men were getting shut out. Then suddenly it morphed into something else entirely, and she’s now lovestruck.”

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney’s romance with Scooter Braun is said to be facing difficulties amid her growing popularity with high-profile athletes, according to British media reports.

Sources cited by The Sun claim Braun has been left feeling “incredibly disrespected” after a number of professional sportsmen allegedly attempted to contact the Euphoria star via social media. Insiders stress, however, that Sweeney is said to have ignored or blocked such messages.

One source told the publication that tension has also arisen due to differences in lifestyle and expectations within the relationship.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent,” the source said. “She values time alone — whether travelling solo, spending time with friends, or switching off completely. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that.”

The report further claimed that several players from England’s Premier League, including individuals associated with clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown interest in the actor.