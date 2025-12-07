Sydney Sweeney gives honest career advice to aspiring actors

The Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney is providing sincere career counselling to aspiring actors looking to make a successful Hollywood professional journey.

At The Housemaid launch in New York City (NYC), Sydney Sweeney said, “Taking media outlet People advised new career seekers that you do the work as long as you love it.”

Sydney Sweeney, 28, underlined that passion is the sole quality to become a superstar in the showbiz industry, adding, “You have to love it a lot, because it’s really hard, and you’re going to be told ‘no’ more than you’re told ‘yes.’ If you love it to your core, none of that matters because you’re getting to do what you love.”

However, Sweeney officially commenced her professional journey back in 2009 and established her resume with guest appearances on well-known television programs such as Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars.

Her breakthrough came in the late 2010s, with appearances in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She later established a global name with Euphoria and has since appeared in The White Lotus, Immaculate, Anyone but You, Madame Web, and Christy, as well as experimenting with producing.

Sweeney’s latest film, The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden’s bestseller psychological thriller, has her as a desperate young lady who takes a job with an affluent couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Commenting on her early career, Sydney Sweeney claimed that she had always enjoyed auditioning, saying, “You get to test out different characters. If you want to do this as a child, make sure you genuinely enjoy it.”