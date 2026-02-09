Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Teyana Taylor shine at SBIFF

The 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival celebrated awards season style in full force, with the Virtuosos Award ceremony delivering a red carpet packed with glamour, and high-impact fashion.

Honoring both rising stars and established talent, the evening at The Arlington Theatre in California blended cinematic prestige with bold style statements.

For the starry night, Sydney Sweeney slipped into a soft cream gown that gracefully skimmed her hour-glass figure. The off-the-shoulder neckline draped elegantly across her collarbones, accentuated by a subtle brooch detail.

Her blonde hair fell in glossy waves, while her makeup remained luminous and understated look with peachy blush and a nude lip. The Euphoria star finished her Hollywood–inspired look with classic pointed heels.

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor made a commanding fashion statement in a sheer ivory-toned gown that hugged her toned body before opening into a dramatic feathered train. Her vintage curls and striking beauty look cemented her as the red carpet’s standout presence.

Jacob Elordi – who is gearing up for his upcoming film Wuthering Heights – opted for understated yet refined style in an olive-toned suit. The single-breasted jacket paired with wide-leg trousers and a patterned tie added subtle personality, while tousled dark hair and lightly groomed stubble balanced classic sophistication with modern flair.