Sydney Sweeney joins relief efforts for Washington wildfire victims

Sydney Sweeney is supporting the families affected by the disaster as wildfires in Spokane, Washington, continue to cause large-scale evacuations.

The 28-year-old actress posted a note on her Instagram acknowledging her upbringing in the area, stating, “Spokane has always been home to me. It’s where I grew up, where my family still lives, and where so many of the people and places that shaped me are.”

At the time of publication, over a dozen separate wildfires had destroyed almost 10,000 acres in Spokane County, forcing approximately 65,000 people to flee their homes.

“The devastating fires have changed countless lives in ways that are hard to put into words,” the Euphoria star stated.

“Thousands of families have lost their homes, their belongings, and places of business, including members of my own family. This devastation is something our community has never experienced on this scale,” Sydney Sweeney continued.

CNN reported on Tuesday that over 2.6 million acres had burned in Oregon and Washington during what it called the deadliest wildfire season in more than 30 years, demonstrating the disaster’s growing scope.

“Unlike larger cities that often receive an overwhelming amount of national attention and resources, Spokane doesn’t have the same spotlight,” she said.

The actress went on to say, “If you’re looking for ways to help, these are four organizations I’m supporting that are on the ground right now helping this community that needs us.”

The Housemaid actress highlighted organizations including the Innovia Foundation, SpokAnimal, Second Harvest, and Watch Duty to inspire viewers to lend a hand.

“I’ve put together this fundraiser to support these organizations doing the real work on the ground,” Sydney Sweeney mentioned, adding, “Every donation, no matter the size, will help support those affected as they begin the long road to rebuilding. Thank you for standing with my hometown during one of its most difficult moments. Love, Syd.”

She also highlighted Baby2Baby’s efforts to provide necessities to underprivileged children by reposting one of the non-profit’s posts.