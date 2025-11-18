Sydney Sweeney leads star-studded cast in upcoming Gundam film

The upcoming Gundam film is shaping up with an exciting creative and acting team, including actress Sydney Sweeney, singer and songwriter Bensen Boone and “Outer Banks” star Drew Starkey as the only confirmed cast members.

The film comes after Netflix and Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who directed and wrote by Mickle, exited the project in late 2024. The screenplay was initially developed by Brian K. Vaughan, creator of “Saga” and “Y: The Last Man”, who remains on board as an executive producer.

Since its inception by Yoshiyuki Tomino in 1979, the Gundam universe has evolved into one of Japan’s premier sci-fi franchises, encompassing over 50 TV series, films, OVAs and the immensely popular Gunpla model line.

Given the franchise’s rich narrative complexity and the significant delay since 2018, Sweeney’s recent comments about daily progress suggest a shift toward practical effects and large-scale mech sequences, rather than relying heavily on CGI.

This approach is crucial for maintaining the moral depth that has defined the franchise, ensuring that live-action adaptation resonates with its audience while delivering a powerful emotional experience.