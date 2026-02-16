Sydney Sweeney getting THIS important role in Star Wars??

The latest industry rumor circulating on digital platforms suggests that Sydney Sweeney is being considered for a Jedi role in a future Star Wars production.

On February 15, 2026, the X account MyTimeToShineHello sparked the rumors by posting, “Sydney Sweeney is being eyed by Lucasfilm to play a Jedi!” The post quickly garnered nearly 60,000 views and prompted widespread discussion among fans. However, Lucasfilm has not issued an official confirmation regarding the casting.

At the time of these reports, the studio is moving forward with several theatrical projects. These include The Mandalorian & Grogu, scheduled for release on May 22, 2026, and Star Wars: Starfighter, slated for May 28, 2027. Other ongoing projects include a Rey-focused film, a New Republic tale directed by Dave Filoni, and an upcoming trilogy from Simon Kinberg. Sweeney’s involvement has not been confirmed for any of these specific productions.

Sweeney has previously discussed her experience working on big-budget studio films. Reflecting on Madame Web, she remarked,

“Well, I want to point out the timeline of projects and explain a few things… Madame Web was my first ever studio project that I ever got cast in. I am so thankful to Sony because it was such a building block for me.”

The performer also explained how working on that project helped her develop subsequent films. “While I was filming that, I was actually building the packages for Immaculate and Anyone But You,” Sydney Sweeney added. “I then took Anyone But You—once I’d put the pitch together—and I called up Sony and said, ‘Hey, we have this movie we’re filming together… let’s build a relationship.’”

She concluded by noting, “That’s how Anyone But You got made, and I’d have never been able to do that without Madame Web.”