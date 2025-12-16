Sydney Sweeney looks like doll in stunning white gown at ‘The Housemaid’ premiere

Sydney Sweeney knows how to stole the spotlight with her ethereal fashion!

On Monday, December 15, the Euphoria star lit up the Los Angeles premiere of her new psychological thriller, The Housemaid, alongside her costars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

For the starry night, the 28-year-old Euphoria star slipped into a plunging white gown, a far cry from her recent controversial American Eagle jeans appearance.

The gorgeous sleeveless dress featuring a ruched bodice and corseted midriff which perfectly highlighted Sweeney’s hourglass figure and toned arms.

Its voluminous skirt, adorned with fluttering white feathers at the hem, added a touch of glamour reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955).

Sydney Sweeney completed her breath-taking look with elegant side-parted waves, crimson lips, and tasteful diamond earrings.

Amanda was also dressed to the nines for the event as she wore a sleek red gown with lustrous bead detailing and an intricate jeweled necklace.

Meanwhile, Sklenar looked dapper as always in a relaxed black suit paired with a white T-shirt and leather boots.

The Housemaid stars Sydney as Millie Calloway, a housemaid who accepts a live-in position from a wealthy married woman (played by Amanda Seyfried) and is gradually drawn into the family’s dark secrets.