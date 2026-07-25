The hunt for the next Bond girl is in full flow and while bookies reckonSydney Sweeney is set to be crowned it, the public are crying out for a different name: Emma Watson.

With odds from betting sites of -500, or 83.3% implied chance, on Sweeney playing 007, the social and fan forums paint quite a different picture and the Harry Potter’ alum, who has odds of +1400 amongst those of Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lawrence,’ is quite the popular shout.

Fans are suggesting Watson’s natural and well-documented brand – based around her academic prowess, strong advocacy, and worldwide following – offer a refreshing dynamic to the James Bond franchise, instead of Sweeney’s’ current ‘Euphoria’ and ‘White Lotus’ based imagery.

Sydney Sweeney still odds on favorite

Sweeney, who is 28, has been a growing sensation following her star turns in,’ Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus,’and more recently,’ Anybody But You (2024) ‘, while she’s been affiliated withAmazonand an alleged close relationship with Jeff Bezos– which could certainly sway things considering that’AmazonMGM Studio has been placedin charge of its creativity . She’s only fuelled interest herself after commenting,’I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise and I’m extremely eager and intrigued about where they go with it,’and’I’d enjoy it more as James Bond’ .

As of late, the oddsmakers were leaning toward the Sydney Sweeney camp, though fan tastes seem varied and divided with many hoping to see a more intellectualized or classic femme fatale such as Emma Watson paired with Villeneuve’s vision for the character. There’s been no casting news at all and we have a pretty strong suspicion the first step to a new Bond will be announcing the next 007 himself first, not his accompanying ingenue.