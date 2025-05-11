Sydney Sweeney, Michael Bay join hands for OutRun film adaptation

Notable filmmaker Michael Bay and Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney are joining forces for a movie adaptation of the OutRun video game.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Bay, best known for ‘Bad Boys,’ ‘The Rock,’ ‘Armageddon,’ and ‘Pearl Harbor,’ is set to helm the film, while Sweeney will serve as producer.

Jayson Rothwell will write the screenplay for the film, details of which are being kept in secret.

Michael Bay and Brad Fuller will produce the OutRun movie adaptation through Platinum Dunes’ first-look deal with the studio alongside Sega’s Toru Nakahara.

It is worth noting here that the OutRun game was published in 1986.

The arcade video game tasked players to avoid traffic and reach their destination before the clock runs out.

Following the success of the original OutRun game, Sega followed it with numerous subsequent instalments.

The upcoming movie adaptation of a popular game comes amid the rising value of such projects in Hollywood.

Several games were adapted into movies following the success of Universal’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’

Read more: Sydney Sweeney, Julianne Moore team up in ‘Echo Valley’ trailer

Paramount’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and this year’s ‘A Minecraft Movie’ from Warner Bros. are among the games adapted into movies.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney will be next seen opposite Hollywood actor Julianne Moore in ‘Echo Valley,’ set to stream on Apple TV+ in June.

Sweeney garnered widespread acclaim for her role in HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ which also earned her an Emmy nomination.

The Hollywood actor has starred in several films, including ‘Anyone But You’ and ‘Immaculate.’