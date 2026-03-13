Sydney Sweeney missing from ‘Euphoria’ cast photo amid Zendaya feud rumors

A new teaser for the upcoming season of Euphoria has sparked fresh speculation among fans after Sydney Sweeney was noticeably absent from a group photo featuring the show’s female cast.

The behind-the-scenes teaser, released Wednesday by HBO Max, offers a glimpse at the highly anticipated third season, set to premiere on April 12. In the short clip, several of the show’s leading women, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, are seen laughing and posing together during a photo shoot.

However, Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit series, does not appear in the group shot.

The actress is briefly featured elsewhere in the teaser, appearing in a separate solo moment where she smiles for the camera, but her absence from the group photo quickly caught the attention of viewers online.

The moment fueled ongoing rumors about alleged tension between Sweeney and Zendaya. Some reports have previously claimed that the two stars have avoided doing press appearances together and have kept their distance at public events.

Despite the speculation, a source told Page Six that Sweeney’s absence from the group photo was not related to any feud.

Fans still took to social media to share their reactions after noticing the missing cast member. One Instagram user commented that the group seemed to have decided against including Sweeney in the photo, while another joked that they were “obsessed” with her absence from the shot.