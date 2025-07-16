Sydney Sweeney not in the running for James Bond Girl role: report

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has been tied to the next James Bond Girl role since attending billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wedding last month.

Reports had since been making rounds that the Hollywood actor might be in the race to play the role in the film made by Bezos’s Amazon MGM Studios.

However, a new report has revealed that Sydney Sweeney was not holding any discussion with Amazon MGM Studios about taking up the role.

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, the Hollywood actor was not in talks to play the next James Bond Girl.

According to the source, reports about her discussion for the role were nothing more than speculations, as casting for the upcoming film has not been shaken or stirred.

Citing the source, the publication said that Sweeney was working with Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, on another project.

Sydney Sweeney is also working on the film adaptation of the hit video game ‘Split Fiction’ for Amazon MGM Studios.

It is worth noting here that acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been roped in to helm the direction of the next ‘James Bond’ movie.

Amazon’s MGM Studios confirmed last month that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will direct the next ‘James Bond’ feature, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

The upcoming film will be the first of the series under Amazon MGM Studios, after taking creative control of the spy franchise from Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.