Sydney Sweeney offered £45 million role in major Bollywood film

American actress Sydney Sweeney appears to have set her sights on the Bollywood industry after being given a role in one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

The fresh rumor has claimed that a production company has approached her with a mega-deal for up to £45 million, as makers of a high-budget film feel Sydney’s star power will “help the movie to reach the international market.”

In this regard, sharing the Euphoria actress’s reaction, a source told The Sun, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first; £45 million is an incredible amount.”

However, a source stated that the concept is interesting and might raise her global profile even further.

According to the site, Sydney will portray “a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity” in the next film.

It should be noted that the shooting will happen in early 2026 in Dubai, London, New York, and Paris.

Furthermore, the source has claimed that it is a huge opportunity for Sydney, and she’s considering her options carefully.

Added to that, another insider stated that the White Lotus actress has no greed for money, as many projects are lined up, which also include the highly anticipated movie, The Housemaid.

Another source noted that this could take Sydney to new heights as an actress.

It is worth noting that the offer comes at a time in Sydney’s career when she was given a subdued response by Hollywood over MAGA views during the 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.

In the meantime, Sydney will next appear in Hollywood films such as Christy and The Housemaid, which will be released in theaters on November 7 and December 19, respectively.