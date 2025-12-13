Sydney Sweeney opens up about the hatred she receives in lie detector test

The American actresses and co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried recently participated in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test video series.

In the recent episode of Vanity Fair, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried made an upsetting revelation by telling Seyfried that her TikTok For You Page is dominated by users posting hate content about her.

During the session, she revealed, “It depends on what TikTok I’m on. If I’m on my private TikTok, my entire For You Page is history facts and arts and crafts. If I’m on my @syds_garage page, it’s sadly a lot of hate about me”.

Seyfried responded, “Syd’s Garage? Your public TikTok? Well, fuck TikTok. Fuck TikTok!”

She has been combating online hate for much of her career. She made national headlines this year when her American Eagle jeans campaign sparked outrage, as some viewers accused the ads of glorifying the actor’s white heritage and thin physique. The campaign was centred on the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The pun around “great genes” is what caused the online controversy.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true”.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” Sweeney added. “In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realise that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us”.

“The Housemaid” opens in theatres on December 19 from Lionsgate. Watch Sweeney and Seyfried’s full Vanity Fair lie detector test video below.