Sydney Sweeney posts cryptic note amid ‘Euphoria’ controversy

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has recently grabbed immense internet attention with a brief, cryptic Instagram post that many fans believe was directed at the criticism surrounding her performance in the show’s most recent season.

The 28-year-old star posted some behind-the-scenes pictures from season three, including photos from a few of the show’s most-talked-about moments. However, what made Sydney’s post so special was her brief caption, which instantly sparked debate and created a massive buzz online: “It’s called… acting.”

That subliminal note was interpreted by many of the actress’s fans as a direct reaction to the intense criticism that followed the plotline of her character, Cassie, this season. Several contentious sequences revolved around Cassie, including a highly debated storyline where she turns to content subscription sites to help pay for her ideal wedding.

The plot generated a wave of responses on the internet, with some viewers criticizing the show’s creative direction and others praising Sydney’s commitment to the performance. The recent post gave many fans the impression that she was finally addressing the backlash, even if she chose not to speak on it directly while the season was airing.

Sydney Sweeney has previously discussed how male and female performers are judged differently when it comes to intimate scenes on screen, noting that women are occasionally subjected to far harsher scrutiny than men.