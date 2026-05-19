Sydney Sweeney praised by boyfriend for her efforts in 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney appreciated by her boyfriend Scooter Braun for he creative work from HBO’s famous series Euphoria.

​During an interview with PageSix, the 44-year-old businessman and investor is unbothered by Sydney’s “provocative” scenes in the HBO drama series. A source told the outlet, “Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria’ or any of the work she does as an actress.”

​The insider went on to explain, “He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.” It is pertinent to mention that the Anyone But You actress plays the role of a OnlyFans model, Cassie, on HBO’s hit drama series, and during Sunday’s episode, her character was shown wearing nothing but a python wrapped around her for a photoshoot.

​He continued, “Their relationship is very secure, and there’s a strong level of trust between them. “Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished.” They added, Sydney and Scooter are “very happy together, and things between them have been going really well.”

​This came after Sydney hard-launched her and Scooter Braun’s romance on Instagram earlier this month.