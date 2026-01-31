Sydney Sweeney reflects on Brad Pitt’s kindness

Actress Sydney Sweeney is giving an uncommon peek into how her co-actor Brad Pitt handles his castmates on set.

In a recent cover story for Cosmopolitan’s February issue, the Euphoria actress discussed the things she adored about her Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-star. Sweeney reminisced about the time she spent with Brad Pitt on the movie set, where she saw how the star treated everyone with kindness and acknowledged that she wished she shared the same trait.

Recalling the past, the 28-year-old revealed, “I remember on the set of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, I watched Brad Pitt sit and hang out with the transpo department.”

“I absolutely loved that, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you have to respect everybody in your life,'” Sweeney continued.

As she considered her basic principles, Sydney Sweeney said, “I’ve always led with love. I’ve always believed that love is love in every single form. You should be kind to whoever you meet.”

In other parts of the discussion, Sydney Sweeney discussed her breakout performance as Cassie in the series Euphoria, which premiered the same year as Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. She explained how people started “creating their own narratives” about her when she played the misguided teenager.