Sydney Sweeney reflects on her journey to becoming an actress

In a recent interview, 28-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney discussed her steadfast dedication to her childhood aspiration of becoming an actress.

Sweeney revealed the hard work she has put into achieving her goals and emphasized her resolve to rise above the negativity and criticism that often accompany her career.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sweeney shared that her parents initially viewed her dream as a whimsical notion, akin to wanting to be a princess. Underterred, she created a detailed five-year business plan presentation at just 10 year old, outlining her intentions to audition and how she would pursue an acting career.

“It was still a hard sell and took a few years”, she noted, reflecting on her journey.

Sweeney’s passion for acting has helped her navigate various controversies, including backlash from a recent American Eagle advertisement.

In her interview with GQ she stated ,”I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life”