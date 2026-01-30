Sydney Sweeney reflects on ‘private’ romance with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is shedding light on why her long-term relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino stayed firmly out of the spotlight.

In a new cover interview with Cosmopolitan published Thursday, January 29, the Euphoria star reflected on her seven-and-a-half-year romance with Davino and explained why she chose to keep that part of her life private while her career continued to rise.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it,” Sweeney said. ““I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself.”

Sweeney and Davino – a Chicago-based businessman who is 14 years her senior – were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. In March 2025, the actress had called off the engagement.

Opening up about the pressure of dating in the public eye, Sweeney admitted that navigating love while famous has been challenging.

“I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like,” she added.

The actress shared that for much of her 20s, she prioritized her work above everything else.