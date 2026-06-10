Sydney Sweeney has brought fresh clarity to the ongoing discussion around production gaps on the series Euphoria.

In a recent interview published by Vanity Fair on June 9, Sweeney pushed back on rumours suggesting that cast availability or internal tensions were responsible for the extended wait between seasons.

The actor, who has played Cassie Howard since the show’s 2019 debut, said she has been surprised by how public narratives have formed around the production process.

“Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things,” said Sweeney.

Speculation around delays has circulated for years, particularly between the second and third seasons. Production was initially expected to begin in 2024 but was reportedly pushed back due to industry-wide disruptions from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, along with ongoing script development.

Sweeney directly addressed the idea that cast schedules played a role in slowing production, saying she was contractually committed once filming dates are set.

“I was in first position to HBO, so the moment they say, ‘Hey, this is the first day of filming,’ I’m legally not allowed to do anything else,” she explained.

She added that the same applies to the ensemble cast, emphasising that scheduling conflicts were not a factor in any delay.

“All of us were in first position, so it wasn’t like any of our schedules were holding it up,” she said.

Euphoria season 3 premiered on April 12 and wrapped on May 31. All episodes of Euphoria are streaming on HBO Max.