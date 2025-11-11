Sydney Sweeney reveals how she lost 30 pounds in just 7 weeks after ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney has shared how she underwent a major body transformation while filming her back-to-back projects

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 28-year-old actor – who gained around 30 pounds portray boxer Christy Martin to life in film Christy – shared how she lost her gained weight after the filming under a short timeline.

“I had to be really strict with myself. When I was training, it was really hard to put on all the weight. I was eating so much food. Like, everything you could possibly imagine,” she told the outlet.

According to Sydney Sweeney, she had just seven weeks to prepare before filming The Housemaid and the third season of Euphoria.

Sydney went on to share that she “stopped all of that” to return to her original shape after the filming was wrapped.

“When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast,” she says. “It’s the first thing to go before fat. So, that, I dropped within two weeks,” she added.

The White Lotus actor further focused on a clean diet and plenty of cardio for the rest of her weight loss journey

Christy is currently playing in theaters while The Housemaid, costarring Amanda Seyfried, is set to hit cinemas on December 19.