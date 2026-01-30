Sydney Sweeney reveals what type of man she finds appealing

Sydney Sweeney finally got candid about her dating life, revealing what type of man she finds appealing.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 28-year-old actress said that she is looking for a man who is willing to go skydiving or climb a mountain with her.

“Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me,” Sydney told the outlet.

“And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice,” she continued. “Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man.”

The Anyone But You actress added, “I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of bada** women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me.”

As per latest reports, Sydney is currently dating music tycoon Scooter Braun. However, the Euphoria actress has not officially confirmed the reports.

Sydney Bernice Sweeney is an American actress.

She gained early recognition for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects in 2018.

She received wider acclaim for her performances in the drama series Euphoria (2019–present) and the first season of the anthology series The White Lotus (2021), both of which earned her nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards