Sydney Sweeney rings in 28th birthday in star-studded space-themed bash

After an action-packed year, filled with movies, rumours, and controversies, Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney turned 28 earlier this month, celebrating her big day with a space-themed birthday bash.

Hollywood’s current favourite blonde bombshell, Sydney Sweeney, who celebrates her birthday on the 12th of every September, celebrated this year with an intergalactic-themed bash, attended by some A-list friends of the ‘Euphoria’ star, as can be seen in the pictures shared by her on Instagram.

“Welcome to planet syd,” Sweeney wrote in the caption of the birthday carousel, with a series of coordinating emojis, on Monday.

The photo dump from her space-themed bash sees the birthday girl as stunning as ever, in a aprkly silver mini dress with stars embellishments, an archival piece previously worn by pop hitmaker Britney Spears, on the album cover of ‘Circus’ nearly two decades ago. The fashionista paired the iconic dress with matching metallic heels and sparkly eye makeup to match the theme of the party.

The A-list guest list of her birthday bash, who came to party with Sweeney, included co-star Glen Powell, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, as well as Wiz Khalifa, Diplo and Sexyy Red among others.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney most recently won acclaim for her portrayal of iconic female boxer Christy Martin in her biopic by David Michod, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The sports drama is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 7.

Moreover, Sweeney is also awaiting the release of Paul Feig’s psychological thriller ‘The Housemaid’, co-starring Amanda Seyfried, slated for cinema rollout on December 19.