Sydney Sweeney says she 'lost herself' to become 'Christy'

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney explained the process of losing herself to become ‘Christy’ to play the female boxing icon in the sports biopic.

As Sydney Sweeney received the Achievement in Acting award at the Hampton’s International Film Festival on Saturday, for her remarkable portrayal of trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin in David Michôd’s biopic, the blonde bombshell detailed the transformation process under the supervision of the legend herself.

“She kind of became my best friend. Having her with us was a really powerful experience,” Sweeney said about Martin, adding that the boxer was ‘very involved’ in the big screen biopic with often being present on set. “I’ve never had the person who I’m portraying watch me. You’re never really sure what they’re thinking.”

“But as it went on, I just wanted her there the entire time because I was able to study her and listen to her and have her thoughts and opinions there whenever I needed,” explained the ‘Euphoria’ star.

“I try to lose myself completely for a role, so I try not to carry any of my own stuff into their life. But I honestly learned so much from Christy that I applied to myself,” she concluded.

Notably, after being premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, ‘Christy’, directed by Michod and co-starring Sweeney with Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.