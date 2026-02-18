Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun enjoy playful karaoke date in California

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turned a casual night out into a lively musical moment, belting out classic hits during a recent karaoke date in Ventura, California.

The pair appeared relaxed and playful as they took the microphone together, performing Sweet Caroline to an enthusiastic crowd. Footage from the outing shows them energetically shouting the chorus and encouraging audience participation, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sweeney also delivered a solo performance of Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), jumping with her hands in the air while the crowd matched her energy on the dance floor.

The karaoke outing is the latest glimpse into the couple’s relationship, which has continued to draw attention since they were first linked in June 2025 after attending the wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Earlier this month, they were photographed walking arm in arm in Brentwood, California, dressed casually for a daytime outing.

The Euphoria star was dressed down in baggy jeans, a plain white T-shirt and black boots, while Braun opted for a plain white long-sleeve T-shirt, which he paired with tan-colored shorts and sneakers.

Sydney Sweeney’s parents have also given the seal of approval to their ongoing romance. Her mom, Lisa Sweeney, was spotted catching a ride on Braun’s private jet last week.