Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turned up the adrenaline during their latest holiday, taking on a series of bungee jumps while vacationing together in Queenstown, New Zealand.

The Euphoria actress shared photos and videos from the trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s adventure-filled getaway.

In one video, Sweeney and Braun sat facing each other before launching off a cliff, holding onto one another as they swung through the air while the actress screamed with excitement.

Another clip captured the pair taking a dramatic head-first nighttime bungee jump, appearing to stop just above the water before bouncing back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The holiday also included several outdoor activities. Sweeney posted photos of the couple trying archery in the snow, taking a helicopter ride over the mountains and enjoying a cosy breakfast by a fireplace.

In one image, the actress was seen affectionately kissing Braun on the cheek, while another video showed her teeing off from a snowy mountaintop.

The actress also shared footage of herself practicing target shooting with a rifle and soaking in New Zealand’s scenic landscapes.

Joining the pair on part of the trip was Sweeney’s Gundam co-star Noah Centineo. The actors have reportedly spent the past several months filming the upcoming Netflix adaptation in Australia, with production recently wrapping.

“Jumped over to Queenstown,” Sweeney captioned the Instagram carousel, which quickly drew enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Sweeney and Braun first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Italy last June and have since grown close.