Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun fuel romance

The ‘casual’ romance between Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun is now heating up, and they are not shy to put it on full display.

Actor Sydney Sweeney, 28, and record executive Scooter Braun, 44, who first sparked speculations earlier this year, followed by insiders confirming that the two are indeed but ‘casually’ dating, have now levelled up in their relationship, and were spotted holding hands on a cosy date night.

As spotted by paparazzi, the two first started their night out on Tuesday, September 30, with a visit to David Kordansky’s art gallery in Los Angeles with friends, before leaving together for a dinner date hand in hand.

Moreover, a source close to Sweeney also shared recently that they ‘have a lot in common and neither one of them cares what others think’.

Notably, the ‘Euphoria’ star and Justin Bieber’s former manager are both single at the moment.

Sweeney called off her wedding to businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year, after more than two years of engagement, and has since been linked up to several Hollywood fellows, including Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell, MGK and Orlando Bloom, as well as a mystery man.

Meanwhile, Braun and his ex-wife, health activist Yael Cohen, who tied the knot in 2014 and share three kids, Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5, finalised their divorce in 2022, a year after his filing.