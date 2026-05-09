Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun appeared more loved-up than ever as they were spotted boarding a private plane together in Queensland, Australia.

The couple turned heads on Friday afternoon when they arrived at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport hand in hand before taking to the skies on a private jet. Witnesses saw the pair step out of a black Mercedes SUV before walking across the tarmac together, chatting happily and showing off their romance.

Sydney kept things casual yet stylish for the outing, wearing a fitted white jumper with flared blue jeans and white sneakers. The actress styled her blonde hair in neat braids tied into a low bun.

Scooter opted for a laid-back look in a light blue sweater layered over a white T-shirt, paired with green cargo shorts and white sneakers. The music mogul was also seen wheeling luggage across the tarmac as the pair prepared for their flight.

The sighting comes as Sydney continues filming her upcoming Netflix movie Gundam in Australia. According to local reports, the actress arrived at the airport by helicopter earlier that day to shoot scenes for the highly anticipated project.

The airport appearance marks another public step in Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s blossoming romance, which they officially confirmed last month. The couple recently made headlines after attending the Stagecoach Festival together, where they openly packed on the PDA.