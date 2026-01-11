Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun relationship ‘under strain’ 

Actor Sydney Sweeney’s romance with Scooter Braun is said to be facing difficulties amid her growing popularity with high-profile athletes, according to British media reports.

Sources cited by The Sun claim Braun has been left feeling “incredibly disrespected” after a number of professional sportsmen allegedly attempted to contact the Euphoria star via social media. Insiders stress, however, that Sweeney is said to have ignored or blocked such messages.

One source told the publication that tension has also arisen due to differences in lifestyle and expectations within the relationship.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent,” the source said. “She values time alone — whether travelling solo, spending time with friends, or switching off completely. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that.”

The report further claimed that several players from England’s Premier League, including individuals associated with clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown interest in the actor.

Former Chelsea and US international Christian Pulisic, who was previously linked to Sweeney in online speculation, publicly dismissed the rumours.

“Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to the report, Braun was also said to be unsettled after Sweeney was seen meeting her former fiancé Jonathan Davino in November 2025. Sources described Braun as feeling “furious and disrespected” by the encounter.

Sweeney ended her engagement to Davino in March last year and was first linked to Braun around June. The pair reportedly made their public debut after attending the high-profile Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has publicly commented on the claims.