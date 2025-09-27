Sydney Sweeney's romance with 'intriguing' Scooter Braun heats up

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney is ‘enjoying’ dating the ‘intriguing’ Scooter Braun as her romance with the music mogul heats up.

As reported by the foreign media, Sydney Sweeney, who first sparked romance rumours with record executive Scooter Braun earlier this year, with their Venice stroll during Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June, ‘enjoys dating’ the 44-year-old, with whom the blonde bombshell celebrated her 28th birthday on the 12th of this month.

“She’s having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him,” said a source close to the ‘Christy’ star, adding that she ‘had a great time celebrating her birthday’ with him. “He’s easy to be around and an intriguing guy.”

However, the insider revealed that Sweeney is ‘back to work now’. “She feels very blessed to have such an amazing career. She’s very focused and super hard-working,” the person added.

Notably, Sweeney and Justin Bieber’s former manager are both single at the moment.

She called off her wedding to businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year, after more than two years of engagement, and has since been linked up to several Hollywood fellows, including Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell, MGK and Orlando Bloom, as well as a mystery man.

Meanwhile, Braun and his ex-wife, health activist Yael Cohen, who tied the knot in 2014 and share three kids, Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5, finalised their divorce in 2022, a year after his filing.

A source close to Sweeney had previously shared, “He’s not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention.”