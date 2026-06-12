Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Skip Courtside at Knicks Game 4

Sydney Sweeney may be an A-list movie star, but she wasn’t in the front row for the Knicks’ historic NBA Finals Game 4 win at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night — and it was by choice.

The Euphoria and Christy actress, 28, and her boyfriend, music mogul Scooter Braun, sat three rows back for the Knicks’ 107-106 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs. That put them noticeably behind “celebrity row” regulars like Taylor Swift and Timothée Chalamet, who had prime courtside seats.

The Real Reason: Family First

Braun quickly shut down “snub” rumors. Commenting on The Post’s Instagram, he said Sweeney surprised him with tickets in the same section as his dad, Ervin Braun, and brother, Adam Braun, so they could all watch together.

“Let’s keep things positive and get One more!” Braun wrote, referencing the Knicks being one win from a championship. “Still buzzing… That is what sports and basketball are all about. It brings people together. To be able to share it with my dad and my brother is something I’ll never forget.”

The couple, who started dating in 2025, were seen in Knicks gear packing on PDA. Sweeney also planted a kiss on Braun’s cheek after the win.

Awkward Courtside Dynamics Avoided

Sitting rows back also kept Braun away from his longtime music industry rival Taylor Swift, who attended without fiancé Travis Kelce. Braun and Swift famously feuded after he purchased her first six masters in 2019. Braun recently told the “Second Thought” podcast he’s only met Swift three times and “will never truly understand that situation.”

Sweeney’s Knicks History

This isn’t Sweeney’s first NBA night. In January 2025, she went viral sitting courtside at Barclays Center for Knicks-Nets with The Housemaid co-star Indiana Elle. NBA fans joked they’d “drop 70 points” if Sweeney was watching.

Celebrity Row Was Stacked

With only so many front-row seats at MSG, Game 4 drew Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Spike Lee, and more. But for Sweeney and Braun, family trumped front row.