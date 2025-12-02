Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun’s romance going strong: Report

An insider has reportedly revealed that The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney’s current bonding is stronger than ever before.

Sydney Sweeney has been photographed on a number of occasions along with music executive Scooter Braun, indicating a close, developing relationship between the two.

However, the pair was first spotted in Los Angeles, holding hands with each other, stirring a buzz online, and resulting in adorable paparazzi pictures.

In fact, a People source at that time disclosed that the duo “have a lot in common, and neither one of them cares what others think.”

Following the development, the pair was spotted on many occasions, out together in New York City and Los Angeles, reportedly looking at each other with deep affection.

A source close to the couple additionally claimed that Sydney Sweeney, her family, and friends are so excited about the couple’s profound bonding, stating, “For them, it’s such a relief to see her genuinely happy.”

The duo’s romance is seemingly growing stronger than before with each passing day, as a People insider breaks the news.

The source on Monday confirmed that Scooter and Sydney are going strong and all the time between them is great.

The tipster said that Sweeney and Braun are in a committed relationship and things are no doubt serious.

Notably, the pair was spotted by paparazzi sharing a hot kiss on the lips in Central Park, New York City.

Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend, Braun, were enjoying a pool day.

Over the weekend, the pair was spotted enjoying a sunny pool day in the Florida Keys. The Euphoria star looked radiant as she cosied up to her 44-year-old music executive boyfriend, sharing playful and intimate moments in the water with friends on Sunday, just days ahead of Thanksgiving.