Sydney Sweeney set for Hamptons Film Festival honour

The Hamptons Film Festival 2025 has announced plans to honour Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney for her acting.

The festival will present the Achievement in Acting Award to the actor, who is gearing up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film, ‘Christy.’

Directed by David Michod, the upcoming sports biopic stars Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012.

‘Christy’ also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian and Ethan Embry.

The film, which is set for a premiere on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival 2025, will hit the theatres on November 7.

The film is also set for screening on October 4 at the Hamptons Film Festival 2025.

Following the screening, the Hollywood actor will be seen involved in a post-screening conversation.

Reports about the upcoming honour comes as Sydney Sweeny is facing social media backlash over her American Eagle Ad and her reported political inclination.

Social media slammed the Hollywood actor and the company over their jeans campaign in July this year.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney refuses to talk about American Eagle controversy

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My genes are blue,” the ‘Euphoria’ star said in one of the videos for the campaign.

Several maintained that the lines had racial undertones and promoted eugenics with the ‘jeans/genes’ wordplay.

Backlash intensified after reports emerged in the US media that the Hollywood actor had been a registered Republican since 2024.

The ‘Christy’ star has yet to share her point of view on the ongoing controversies.