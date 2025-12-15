Sydney Sweeney Shares Dating Choices

In light of her recent engagement with music producer Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney has recently discussed her dating preferences.

The Housemaid actress talked about what she looks for in a new relationship with her co-star Amanda Seyfried for Allure magazine.

“I’d like a well-kept man. That’s… tall and handsome and with beautiful eyes and big arms and hands,” Sydney Sweeney said.

The 28-year-old actress does, however, note that she values personality more than appearance.

“You could be like the hottest man ever; if you have a bad personality, you’re done,” the Euphoria star told Amanda.

In return, the Dear John star reacted, “If you let your ego rule the day… you’re a loser.”

Sydney Sweeney also fascinatingly provides an indication of an unpleasant man, stating, “If you have a great personality… you’re pretty good. Put sunglasses on; you’re great.”

This statement surfaced following her debut of her bonding with Scooter Braun this year.

The Madame Web star had ended her three-year relationship with Jonathan Davino in May, prior to the music producer.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney told The Times UK shortly after her split, revealing, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.”

Earlier today, the American actresses and co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried recently participated in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test video series.

In the recent episode of Vanity Fair, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried made an upsetting revelation by telling Seyfried that her TikTok For You Page is dominated by users posting hate content about her.

During the session, she revealed, “It depends on what TikTok I’m on. If I’m on my private TikTok, my entire For You Page is history facts and arts and crafts. If I’m on my @syds_garage page, it’s sadly a lot of hate about me”.

Seyfried responded, “Syd’s Garage? Your public TikTok? Well, fuck TikTok. Fuck TikTok!”