Sydney Sweeney snuggles up to boyfriend Scooter Braun during pool outing in Florida

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun are enjoying soaked up pool day.

Over the weekend, the pair was spotted enjoying a sunny pool day in the Florida Keys. The Euphoria star looked radiant as she cozied up to her 44-year-old music executive boyfriend, sharing playful and intimate moments in the water with friends on Sunday, just days ahead of Thanksgiving.

She flashed her incredible figure in a plunging white bathing suit that clung to her gorgeous body, curled up close to her new flame as they waded about in the water.

At one point, a smile crossed her face as they got close during what seemed to be a rare moment of intimacy.

Sweeney and Braun were seen wading in the pool, laughing, and tossing a ball around with their pals. She was also spotted floating on a blue pool float, teasing Braun with a playful wave.

The famous Hollywood couple was first linked together in June after they crossed paths attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, only months after Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March.

According to sources, the two stars are “casually dating” with an insider telling TMZ, “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she’s doing what women in their 20s do – she’s dating.”