Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has divided fans after sharing a series of photos alongside her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun.

The couple, who officially went public with their relationship earlier this spring, posted romantic highlights from an Australian trip—including yacht cruises, helicopter rides, and cheek kisses. However, the social media upload drew mixed reactions from followers, with many trolling the pair over their age gap and sudden public romance.

Inside Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s Australian Getaway

Sydney Sweeney posted the getaway photo collection to her Instagram, captioning the post “a little aussie dump.” The actress has been spending time Down Under filming an upcoming feature project.

Highlights from the romantic trip included:

Yacht & Boat Adventures: The pair recreated famous movie poses on the bow of a boat and spent time cruising open waters.

Aviation & Exploration: Helicopter tours over scenic ocean landscapes and excursions through high-ropes courses.

Public Displays of Affection: Candid snapshots featuring Braun kissing Sweeney’s cheek during sunset walks.

Fan Backlash and Social Media Reaction

While the post garnered over a million likes, the comments section quickly became a focal point for online criticism.

Many social media users voiced hesitation over the match, citing the 16-year age difference between the 28-year-old actress and the 44-year-old former music manager. Top-voted comments included sarcastic jabs asking if Braun was her “older brother,” alongside critical remarks questioning the sudden shift in Sweeney’s public dating life.

Despite the online trolling, supportive fans rushed to defend the actress, praising the couple’s happiness and calling them a great match.

Timeline of Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun’s Relationship

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship timeline started at a star-studded event in July 2025, when the two first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding in Venice, Italy.

By September 2025, dating speculation picked up after they were spotted together on several low-key outings.

In May 2026, Sweeney seemingly confirmed things were serious by going “Instagram official” and posting photos with Braun from the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Most recently in July 2026, she shared snaps from a romantic getaway in Australia, which quickly reignited conversation and debate online about the couple.