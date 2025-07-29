web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Sydney Sweeney sparks new romance with mystery man

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has sparked speculations of a new romance as she goes jet skiing with a mystery man.

Sydney Sweeney – News and Updates

Months after her longtime engagement with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino ended, young diva Sydney Sweeney has ignited a buzz of a new relationship with a mystery man, following their adventurous summer day out.

As per the pictures obtained by a foreign publication, Sweeney beat the summer heat, riding a jet ski in Idaho on Friday, while a yet-to-be-identified muscular man was seated behind her, holding her waist. The ‘Euphoria’ actor wore a big smile on her face, along with her blue one-piece swimsuit and life jacket, throughout the water adventure.

A rep for Sweeney did not respond to the request for comment. Therefore, it remains unclear if the guy alongside was a friend or a romantic partner of the actor.

Notably, this new development in Sweeney’s love life comes months after she called off her wedding with businessman-film producer Jonathan Davino earlier this year. The former couple had been together since 2018 and were engaged in 2022.

She later sparked dating rumours with co-star Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell and Orlando Bloom.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.