Sydney Sweeney sparks new romance with mystery man

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has sparked speculations of a new romance as she goes jet skiing with a mystery man.

Months after her longtime engagement with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino ended, young diva Sydney Sweeney has ignited a buzz of a new relationship with a mystery man, following their adventurous summer day out.

As per the pictures obtained by a foreign publication, Sweeney beat the summer heat, riding a jet ski in Idaho on Friday, while a yet-to-be-identified muscular man was seated behind her, holding her waist. The ‘Euphoria’ actor wore a big smile on her face, along with her blue one-piece swimsuit and life jacket, throughout the water adventure.

A rep for Sweeney did not respond to the request for comment. Therefore, it remains unclear if the guy alongside was a friend or a romantic partner of the actor.

Notably, this new development in Sweeney’s love life comes months after she called off her wedding with businessman-film producer Jonathan Davino earlier this year. The former couple had been together since 2018 and were engaged in 2022.

She later sparked dating rumours with co-star Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell and Orlando Bloom.

