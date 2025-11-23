Sydney Sweeney Speaks Up on How Hollywood Hurts Women

Sydney Sweeney has acknowledged that asking for assistance is “hard” for her.

In an interview with Sky News, the American actress discusses her new movie, titled Christy, which is based on the life of boxer Christy Martin, claiming that she and the character she plays share a similar struggle.

“I have a really hard time with asking for help, and my friends recently have really pointed that out to me, and they’re like, ‘Sydney, it’s okay to ask. Like, you can’t. There’s nothing wrong with it, but I have a really hard time with it,” she confessed.

“I think it’s hard, especially as a woman, there are so many expectations on us to have it all together.” Sydney Sweeney continued.

“And if we do ask for help, then it’s a sign of weakness. And we don’t want to be viewed that way, even though a man can ask for it, and no one’s like, ‘Ah, he’s weak.’ But if a woman director asks for help, it’d be like, ‘Oh, she’s not prepared for this role,'” the Euphoria actress described.

David Michôd, the film’s director and co-writer of the biopic with his wife Mirrah Foulkes, concurs, saying that his wife has also experienced this in the business.

“Mirrah had that experience a lot. It’s just that women have to: as soon as they reveal that they don’t know something, it becomes like, ‘Oh, she’s unprepared; she doesn’t know what she’s doing; she’s out of her depth.’ And I feel like I tell people I don’t know what I’m doing 20 times a day,” he acknowledged.

Based on Christy’s boxing career, the movie portrays her tribulations as a woman and the coercive control and domestic abuse she endured from her husband and head coach, James “Jim” Martin