Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turn heads on LA stroll

Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney was spotted recently in Los Angeles alongside her alleged boyfriend, Scooter Braun, during a low-key public outing. Reports say the pair walked together in an outdoor shopping area, keeping a casual presence away from large crowds.

Fresh from launching her lingerie line SYRN, Sydney Sweeney was dressed in a navy Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, loose jeans, and sneakers. Scooter Braun reportedly wore a white long-sleeved shirt with dark denim. Observers noted the two were seen holding hands at points, reinforcing reports about their ongoing relationship.

The pair has been linked publicly since June 2025, when they reportedly attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. Sightings of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun together have increased in recent months, following Sweeney’s split from her previous fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Sources say Braun pursued Sweeney after their first meeting, and their appearances together suggest the relationship is developing steadily.

Despite attention on their outings, Sydney Sweeney maintains privacy over her personal life. Alongside promoting SYRN, she continues to prepare for her role in the upcoming film The Housemaid’s Secret. Observers say she balances professional work with personal time carefully, keeping most of her private life out of the spotlight.

This latest outing is among several recent public sightings of the pair. While fans and media continue to follow their appearances, both Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun appear to favor low-key moments when possible.

Public reports indicate that Sydney Sweeney is focused on her career while maintaining her relationship discreetly. The Los Angeles outing shows the couple together in a rare public setting, providing one of the few confirmed instances of them spending time together in public.