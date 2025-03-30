Sydney Sweeney spotted with Glen Powell after calling off wedding to fiancé

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney sparked rumours of a relationship with her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star, Glen Powell, days after calling off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Reports emerged last week that Sydney Sweeney, 27, and businessman-film producer Jonathan Davino, 41, who have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, were facing challenges in their relationship.

It was reported that the two have reportedly called off their wedding, ‘but are not fully split’.

The Hollywood actress has now caught the attention of fans for hanging out with ‘Anyone But You’ costar Glen Powell in Dallas, Texas.

Several candid photos made rounds on social media showing the two at a Mexican restaurant together.

Rumours had it that Sydney Sweeney was on-hand for Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding and that the Hollywood actress attended the rehearsal dinner seemingly as Powell’s date.

The viral photos showed Sweeney dressed casually in a long-sleeved black top.

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood actress shot to global fame following her stint in HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

Since its debut, the series has been praised as one of the best teen dramas, giving viewers an honest and emotional portrayal of the struggles high school students face.

In February, Sydney Sweeney earned a spot on Variety’s 100 Greatest TV Performances of the 21st Century list for her role as Cassie Howard in ‘Euphoria,’ landing at number 30 defeating Zendaya.