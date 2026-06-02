After creating magic onscreen, Sydney Sweeney is now stepping behind the camera with the launch of her new production company, Honey Trap.

The Euphoria actress launched her new venture alongside longtime collaborator Kaylee McGregor, who will serve as president of production and development.

The company has already secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures, marking a significant expansion of Sweeney’s relationship with the studio, where she previously starred in and executive produced the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The announcement comes as Sydney Sweeney continues to grow her reputation as a producer, not just an actress.

Honey Trap will focus on developing bold, cinematic film and television projects, with an emphasis on complex storytelling and emotionally driven narratives.

The Housemaid star is also already collaborating with Sony on the upcoming Barbarella remake under TriStar Pictures, which will be directed by Edgar Wright. The project is based on the classic French comic series and the 1968 cult film starring Jane Fonda.

The actress has recently been involved in several major productions both in front of and behind the camera. She served as an executive producer on The Housemaid, which became a major box office success, and is set to return for its sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, which is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

Her recent work also includes wrapping production on Custom of the Country, directed by Josie Rourke, and she is currently filming Gundam in Australia for Legendary and Netflix.