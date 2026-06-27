Sydney Sweeney teams up with Justin Lin for new movie

Well-known actress Sydney Sweeney plans to add one more project to her already full schedule. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the American actress will star in a new adaptation of the 1964 French-Italian classic adventure movie, That Man from Rio. The film will be directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Justin Lin, who is known for directing several Fast & Furious installments, specifically parts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. Apple will finance and distribute the project, while Sydney Sweeney and Lin will also serve as producers.

The original That Man from Rio follows pilot Adrien, whose fiancée, Agnès, is kidnapped by thieves and taken to Rio de Janeiro. Agnès’s late explorer father was the only person who knew the location of a lost Amazon jungle statue, and following his death during an expedition, Agnès became the sole person aware of its whereabouts. To rescue his beloved fiancée, Adrien is forced to embark on a thrilling chase adventure.

That Man from Rio, a parody of James Bond movies that drew heavy influence from The Adventures of Tintin comics, was a massive hit upon its release and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Steven Spielberg, who has seen the movie several times, openly admitted to being a huge fan and cited it as a major inspiration for his iconic Indiana Jones series.