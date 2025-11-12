Ruby Rose Calls Sydney Sweeney ‘Psychopath’

Australian Celebrity Ruby Rose has publicly criticized actress Sydney Sweeney, blaming her for the disappointing box office performance of the recently released boxing biopic, Christy.

The film, which features Sweeney in the lead role as boxing icon Christy Martin, has struggled with ticket sales, reportedly earning only $1.3 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Taking to Threads, Rose unexpectedly called out Sweeney, revealing she was originally set to star in the project. Rose claimed the original script was “incredible” and emphasized that the initial team had a deep connection to the material.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rose expressed her frustration, stating, “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry [Christy Martin].

Rose Criticizes Sweeney’s PR and Public Response

Rose directed her strongest criticism toward Sydney Sweeney’s public relations team and the actress’s defense of the film’s failure. Rose specifically targeted the idea that Sweeney made the film “for the ‘people’.”

She wrote, “None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cr***n, and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Rose later walked back her use of the term “cr***n,” regretting the ableist language and saying she “should have just said psychopath.”

Ruby Rose’s post appears to be a direct response to Sweeney’s recent Instagram message addressing the poor box office numbers. Sweeney defended the film’s value beyond financial success, focusing on its social impact.

Sweeney wrote, “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded… we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact.”