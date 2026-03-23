Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney to shake up secrets in The Housemaid Sequel

Kirsten Dunst is stepping into the world of high-stakes secrets and luxury apartments. She’s joining Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid’s Secret, the follow-up to Lionsgate’s 2025 hit The Housemaid, which raked in nearly $400 million globally.

Sydney Sweeney— Latest News

According to THR, the sequel picks up the story of Millie Calloway, played again by Sydney Sweeney, who takes a new attendant job for another wealthy couple. Things quickly get complicated when she’s forbidden to meet Mrs. Garrick. Suspicion builds, secrets surface, and tension runs high — the Housemaid world is anything but ordinary.

Paul Feig returns to direct, with Rebecca Sonnenshine back on the screenplay. Alongside Sweeney, Michele Morrone reprises his role as Enzo. Kirsten Dunst joins the cast as a pivotal new character, bringing her trademark range and intensity to the story. Fans of The Housemaid’s Secret can expect sparks and intrigue whenever Dunst and Sydney Sweeney share a scene.

Feig is producing with Laura Fischer, while Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman and Sweeney herself through Fifty-Fifty Films are also on board. Lionsgate’s Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the project, ensuring the sequel lives up to the first film’s suspense and glamour.

Erin Westerman, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Dunst’s addition, calling her career fearless and iconic. Opposite the magnetic Sydney Sweeney, Dunst is expected to elevate The Housemaid’s Sequel into a truly electrifying sequel.

Kirsten Dunst, whose recent work includes Paramount’s dramedy The Roofman, is also lined up for the sequel to A Minecraft Movie and Ruben Östlund’s latest feature, The Entertainment System Is Down.

With Kirsten Dunst in the mix and Sydney Sweeney reprising Millie, The Housemaid’s Secret promises more intrigue, glamour, and tension than ever. Production is underway, and Lionsgate is banking on the sequel to match, if not surpass, the global success of the first film.